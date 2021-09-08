Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 135 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,713,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.