Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,037 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Archrock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AROC opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

