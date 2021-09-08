Fifth Third Bancorp Has $319,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ball were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

