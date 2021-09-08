Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

