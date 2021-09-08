DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28, a PEG ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

