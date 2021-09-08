GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $289,000 Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

