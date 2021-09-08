Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 165,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Quanta Services stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $116.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

