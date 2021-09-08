Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Trex worth $26,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Trex by 477.6% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

