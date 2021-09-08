Swiss National Bank Sells 11,500 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $22,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $58,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

