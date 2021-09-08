Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,900 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 262.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

