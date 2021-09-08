Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $346,000 Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

