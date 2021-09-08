eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $742,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $742,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00.

eXp World stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

