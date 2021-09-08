Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of The AES worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -116.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.