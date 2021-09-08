American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.15 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2,235.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,814 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $246.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

