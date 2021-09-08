FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 492 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 118.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 811,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,482,000 after buying an additional 244,433 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at $4,808,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at $4,635,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.