FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

