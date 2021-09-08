Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,195 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
QLYS stock opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.