Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,195 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QLYS stock opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Qualys by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Qualys by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,086,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.