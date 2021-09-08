Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Trading Down 3.4%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 11,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 9,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -154.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,857 shares of company stock worth $271,574 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Hudson Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

