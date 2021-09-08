Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Trading Down 3.4%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 11,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 9,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -154.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,857 shares of company stock worth $271,574 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Hudson Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
