Insider Selling: Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after buying an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after buying an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.