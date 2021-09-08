American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 9.02% of Graham worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.83. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

Several analysts have commented on GHM shares. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

