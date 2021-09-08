American Century Companies Inc. Buys 28,022 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

