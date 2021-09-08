Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quidel were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 101.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,647 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

