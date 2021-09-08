American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

AMG stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.80.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

