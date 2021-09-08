Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

