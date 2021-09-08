Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 195,583 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 797,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

