Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,636 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

