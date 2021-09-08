Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul Sells 10,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
