Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul Sells 10,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 360,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

