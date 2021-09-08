Insider Buying: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Acquires 6,835 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSBC opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 89,157 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.