LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Michael P. Zeisser Buys 1,937 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LC opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.88.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
