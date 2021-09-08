LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Michael P. Zeisser Buys 1,937 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LC opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LendingClub by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LendingClub by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

