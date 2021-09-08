SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

SOPH opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

