Head-To-Head Comparison: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) vs. Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 18.94% 5.74% 0.69% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Malvern Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.95 $3.60 million $0.84 21.57 Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.72 $10.85 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

