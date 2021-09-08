Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Shares Down 1.2%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Separately, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurazeo in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

