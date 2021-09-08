Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Starpharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

