The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 26,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 25,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a market cap of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

About The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

