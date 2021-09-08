Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 2.1%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.00. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCDGF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

