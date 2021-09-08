Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 60,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

