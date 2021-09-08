Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 312,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 209,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

