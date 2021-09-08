Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (NASDAQ:GHAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.