First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.53 and last traded at $61.67. Approximately 52,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 152,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,340,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,861,000 after acquiring an additional 139,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 264,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 636,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 142,926 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.