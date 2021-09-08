Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Altigen Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

