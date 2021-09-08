Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

