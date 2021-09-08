Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Community Bank System worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after buying an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after buying an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,709,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

