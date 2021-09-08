Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,295 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,203,000 after acquiring an additional 358,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flowserve by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $37,438,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

