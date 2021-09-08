Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.