US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $943.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

