US Bancorp DE Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after buying an additional 188,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

NYSE CFG opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

