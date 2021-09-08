US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 494.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

