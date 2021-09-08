Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

