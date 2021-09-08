US Bancorp DE Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,752,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock worth $134,096,778. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

