US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 1,932.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 822,736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,840,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $63.72.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.